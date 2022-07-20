Replying to the viral picture shared by Twitter user Teslaconomics, Elon Musk wrote, Maybe I should take off my shirt more often...(already back in the factory btw).
Amid a legal battle with Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was seen on a luxury yacht and the internet can't stop talking about his shirtless that has gone viral.
Replying to the viral picture shared by Twitter user Teslaconomics, Musk wrote, "Maybe I should take off my shirt more often...(already back in the factory btw)."
As per the Page Six report, Musk was on a vacation with friends and newlywed Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger. They sailed on the Aegean Sea in Mykonos, Greece.
As per the report, the yacht in which he was sailing was Zeus which costs over $20,000 per-week and can accommodate six guests in over three cabins along with a professional crew.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
One user commented, “Is his ribcage abnormally large?"
“one of the aliens inside is trying to escape," another user wrote. While another user said, “Soooo I guess all of who are body shaming Musk are going to post a pic of yourselves in a bathing suit ? Is this really the only way U can attack a person ? We’ll it’s WRONG. Stay in your own lane."
Some other wrote, “What is the problem, Elon looks fitter than 90% of Americans and Europeans. Does need some sun though."
Meanwhile, speaking about the legal battle, Twitter notched an early win on Tuesday in its fight with Elon Musk, after a judge agreed to a fast-track trial in October.
Musk's lawyers had pushed for a February 2023 date, but the court in the eastern US state of Delaware hewed closely to the uncertainty-wracked platform's desire for speed and set an October start.
Musk's team argued fiercely against an relatively quick date, saying the core issues are simply too complex.
"Billions of actions on their platform have to be analyzed in order for us to get to the bottom of the real issue," said Musk lawyer Andrew Rossman.
"The real issue here is what's the percentage of real users on the Twitter platform versus spam or false accounts," he added.
Last week, the microblogging site filed a lawsuit against Musk after he decided to back out of the USD 44 billion takeover deal. Twitter (TWTR) filed a motion to expedite the proceedings and requested a four-day trial in September. Musk's legal team opposed the motion.
Twitter's lawyer William Savitt said "the continued uncertainty caused by Musk's purported termination inflicts harm on Twitter every day, every hour of every day."
The world's richest person has backed away from the deal in recent months as tech stocks have tumbled, and Twitter's value has fallen well below the $54.20 per share he offered.
The world's richest person has backed away from the deal in recent months as tech stocks have tumbled, and Twitter's value has fallen well below the $54.20 per share he offered.