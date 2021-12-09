Covid-19 boosters are available for all adults in the U.S., and could soon be authorized for use in some teenagers.

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize boosters from Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE for use in 16- and 17-year-olds sometime in early December, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The move could come as concerns rise over the new B.1.1.529 variant, also known as the Omicron variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the first confirmed U.S. case of the Omicron variant in California on Dec. 1.

The agency had already greenlighted booster shots from Pfizer and BioNTech and from Moderna Inc. for people 18 years and older, so long as they received their second shot at least six months ago.

The CDC had also recommended boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems and those who are at high-risk, as well as for any adult who received a single-dose from Johnson & Johnson. The agency also already cleared the way for people to mix and match booster shots that are different from their first vaccine doses.

Boosters, health authorities have said, might help extend the protection conferred by immunization, and help fight contagious variants such as Delta and likely Omicron. Here is what we know about the need for boosters.

What is a booster shot?

It is an extra dose of the vaccine. In the case of the messenger RNA vaccines, it would be a third dose. For the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, the third dose will likely be the same. For the Moderna vaccine, the FDA is studying whether to give a lower dose than the first two. The extra dose mobilizes your body’s immune system defenses further to protect against Covid-19, health authorities say. Pfizer and partner BioNTech said early testing indicates a booster shot given at least six months after the second vaccine dose produces antibody levels five to 10 times higher than after two doses. Johnson & Johnson said, in announcing it had asked the FDA to authorize a booster, that the shot increased the protection of the company’s one-dose vaccine to 94% in the U.S.

Should I get a booster shot?

The CDC strengthened its position on Covid-19 boosters on Nov. 29, recommending that everyone 18 and older get an additional shot after completing a first course of Covid-19 vaccination, based on the threat of the Omicron variant.

The FDA’s latest authorizations of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters could make extra doses available to many adults who have been fully vaccinated and have passed the recommended waiting period.

The latest authorizations apply to adults at least six months past their second shot, whether they got the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine initially.

Adults who got a J&J vaccine had already been authorized to get a booster at least two months after the single-dose shot.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla has said that annual booster shots are likely and that the protection from the vaccine’s third shot would probably fall after about a year.

An extra Covid-19 vaccine dose could mobilize more antibodies against the coronavirus, though the evidence supporting an additional dose isn’t definitive. The immune system is complicated, involving more than antibodies. Other studies are still under way evaluating any benefit from an extra dose.

Data published in the New England Journal of Medicine from Israel, which began offering boosters to people over 60 in July, found that rates of infection and severe illness were substantially lower among study participants age 60 and over who had been vaccinated at least five months earlier and then received a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The study analyzed the medical records of 1.1 million people.

People with weakened immune systems might stand to benefit most from the additional dose. Shots were already available for some of these people, who are known as being immunocompromised. Those eligible include people who have received an organ transplant or are taking a drug that weakens their immune responses.

A number of countries have been rolling out boosters. Israel has made them available to people 12 years and older. In Europe, France and the U.K. have started giving boosters to older people and those with compromised immune systems. The European Medicines Agency has recommended boosters for adults.

Where can I get the booster shot?

Getting the booster will be similar to getting the initial course of vaccination, federal health officials said.

The vaccines are expected to be available at some 80,000 locations around the U.S., including retail pharmacies such as CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., as well as mass-vaccination sites and doctors’ offices. The Biden administration and Pfizer have said that there should be enough supply for the boosters, which will be available at no cost to people in the U.S.

Should I get a booster now, or wait until there’s a new vaccine targeting Omicron?

Doctors recommend getting a booster now rather than waiting. Even if the booster is less effective at preventing severe disease or hospitalization against Omicron than against earlier variants, doctors expect boosters to provide at least some protection against Omicron.

Early findings from Pfizer and BioNTech indicate that a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine neutralized the Omicron variant in lab tests, but the two-dose regimen was significantly less effective at blocking the virus. Still, the two-dose regimen may prove effective in preventing severe illness from Covid-19, the companies said.

The development of an Omicron-specific booster is expected to take at least three months, and there could be manufacturing or authorization delays beyond that. Waiting would leave people more exposed in the meantime.

Researchers previously said the current vaccines appear to work well against variants of concern that have emerged prior to Omicron. Yet they might not work as strongly against newer variants as they do against earlier ones. For that reason, people might want booster shots to ensure that they get the fullest level of protection possible against the variants. And they would want a third shot if any variants emerge that prove better able to evade current vaccines. Drugmakers are working on shots targeting variants.

Is it safe for me to get a booster shot from a different vaccine brand?

The CDC backed booster mixing and matching on Oct. 21, saying people can get a shot that is different from what they had received previously.

For immunocompromised people who already are authorized to get a third messenger RNA dose, the CDC says they should try to get the same type of vaccine as their first two shots but can mix and match if they have to.

The CDC’s recommendation follows the FDA’s authorization of mixing and matching on Oct. 20.

The permission to mix and match vaccines and boosters would help ensure doses are available to anyone who wants one, while also increasing options for fully vaccinated people, according to health authorities.

The FDA’s mixing-and-matching decision was informed by a National Institutes of Health study that showed that receiving a different vaccine than the original one received boosted antibody levels across all three vaccine types, particularly among Johnson & Johnson recipients.

The NIH study showed that J&J vaccine recipients boosted with a Moderna dose saw a 76-fold increase in antibody levels, while a Pfizer booster increased antibody levels 35-fold and a J&J dose increased antibody levels fourfold.

I got Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. What does this mean for me?

Any adult who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine may get a booster from Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson at least two months after the single-dose shot, according to the FDA.

Advisers to the FDA had voted unanimously Oct. 15 to recommend the agency authorize an extra dose of J&J, to shore up protection against the coronavirus.

The panel of outside doctors and experts voted to recommend that all adults who received a first dose of the J&J vaccine should get the second dose at least two months later.

The committee members opted not to take a vote on whether it would be better for people to wait at least six months after the first dose to get the J&J booster shot, citing that evidence was too limited.

J&J said studies found the booster increased protection. An international study, in which subjects received two doses of its vaccine, 56 days apart, found the two-dose series was 75% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 disease overall, and 94% effective in the U.S. portion of the study. And the two-dose series was 100% effective against severe to critical cases, J&J said.

J&J also said studies found that the second dose boosted levels of immune-system agents known as antibodies significantly in the weeks following the booster.

I’ve been vaccinated and had Covid-19. Does a booster shot make sense for me?

People who both had Covid-19 and are vaccinated don’t need to rush to get the boosters now rolling out across the U.S., health experts say.

Several studies suggest that people who have had Covid-19 and were fully vaccinated have strong protection, including against variants, and probably don’t need the boost. Such research is preliminary and data is incomplete, according to scientists who specialize in vaccines and immunology. More is known about people who had Covid-19 and then were vaccinated, scientists said, than those who were vaccinated and had breakthrough infections.

Can I get the flu vaccine and a Covid-19 booster shot at the same time?

The CDC says that flu shots and Covid-19 vaccines can be given together. It also recommends that everyone age 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October because flu activity peaks December through February. Health experts have warned that the coming flu season is on track to be worse than the last cycle as Covid-19 restrictions that also helped prevent the spread of the flu virus are eased.

What about people with weakened immune systems?

The FDA had already authorized the additional dose for certain people with compromised immune systems. Research shows that immunocompromised people are more likely to get severely ill from Covid-19, are more likely to transmit it to household contacts and more likely to have breakthrough infections.

The immunocompromised include transplant recipients, some cancer survivors and people living with HIV; their weakened immune systems make them less responsive to vaccines, which stimulate the immune system to provide protection. The elderly also tend to have weaker immune systems, and they are also likely candidates for boosters.

Why wouldn’t Covid-19 immunity last?

Studies suggest and many researchers say the immunity provided by Covid-19 vaccines will wane over time.

The vaccines work by generating neutralizing antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering cells and replicating.

Pfizer has said that antibody levels start to decline from their earlier peaks about eight months after the second dose. After a third shot, antibody levels were up more than five times among people ages 18 to 55 and more than 11 times in people ages 65 to 85, compared with two doses, according to Pfizer’s data.

Even with reduced antibodies, vaccines are protecting against severe disease, according to researchers and published research. That is because the vaccines help other immune-system weapons: the T-cells that hunt down infected cells and destroy them, and memory B-cells, which circulate in the blood and help churn out antibodies upon detecting a virus. Both are likely helping prevent severe disease, according to researchers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.