Should you get a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot? What to know

It is an extra dose of the vaccine. In the case of the messenger RNA vaccines, it would be a third dose. For the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, the third dose will likely be the same. For the Moderna vaccine, the FDA is studying whether to give a lower dose than the first two. The extra dose mobilizes your body’s immune system defenses further to protect against Covid-19, health authorities say. Pfizer and partner BioNTech said early testing indicates a booster shot given at least six months after the second vaccine dose produces antibody levels five to 10 times higher than after two doses. Johnson & Johnson said, in announcing it had asked the FDA to authorize a booster, that the shot increased the protection of the company’s one-dose vaccine to 94% in the U.S.