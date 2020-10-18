Should you travel abroad during Covid— and where can you go?

Where would I even get away to? A house on the Cape or an isolated cabin within driving distance is the most delightful escape fantasy I can wrap my head around. Maybe a National Park. But tragically, not Paris, or Bali, or Machu Picchu. As of Oct. 15, 59 countries bar foreigners entirely, so they’re off the list. Ninety-odd countries admit foreigners who meet their individual restrictions vis-à-vis country of origin, medical documentation, on-site testing protocols or quarantines. Maybe check out the other 63? What are people there dealing with? How would I even meet them and schmooze? How are the local transmission and death rates? Let’s not forget wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes, civil unrest, and willful, cranky, pent-up and unemployed young people. Are restaurants open? I would have to come up with a place where I wouldn’t mind spending a chunk of time, in case of lockdown. Dare I consider getting sick there?