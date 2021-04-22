Should you watch the 2021 Oscars? A skeptic’s guide

A hard year for Hollywood translates to a savory moment for people who indulge in Oscars schadenfreude. To those skeptics, the prestige and relevance of the Academy Awards has been in decline for a long time. Maybe 2020 came to finish the job.
Theaters were the wrong kind of dark. Would-be blockbusters, including some likely awards contenders, were wiped from the calendar. And awards telecasts got cut off at the knees by Zoom-dependent productions and the indifference of pandemic-fatigued audiences, with the most recent Emmys, Golden Globes and Grammys playing to their smallest TV viewerships ever.
