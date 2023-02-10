Salman Rushdie, the Booker Prize winner author became a victim to knife attack in August last year leaving him blind in one eye and with badly injured left hand, but it did not shake his spirit. In the latest episode the acclaimed author took on troll on Twitter with a witty reply.

Rushdie had posted about the release of his book, “Victory City" in India. A Twitter user tried to troll the author by commenting, “Your books are sh*t."

Your books are sh*t. — Прота Караматијевић (@jevstatije) February 9, 2023

Rushdie didn't hold back and retorted with a clever an witty reply. He wrote back, "Shut? Shot? I don’t understand."

This is not the first time that Rushdie has faced backlash and criticism. Throughout his career, the author has been at the forefront of controversial issues, and he has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind and shutting off trolls.

The knife attack on Rushdie occurred over three decades after Iran issued a death fatwa against Rushdie in response to what was perceived as blasphemy in his novel, "The Satanic Verses," published in 1988.