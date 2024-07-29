Shutdowns to quell student protests may cost Bangladesh $10 billion, says Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Curfews and internet shutdown to quell a student protest over a government jobs quota is estimated to have a $10 billion impact on Bangladesh's economy, with costs expected to climb, as per Zaved Akhtar, president of the Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bloomberg
Updated29 Jul 2024, 02:47 PM IST
People take part in a protest march against the mass arrest and killing of protesters during last week's violence amid anti-qouta protests, in Dhaka on July 28, 2024.
People take part in a protest march against the mass arrest and killing of protesters during last week’s violence amid anti-qouta protests, in Dhaka on July 28, 2024. (AFP / Munir Uz Zaman)

Bangladesh’s worst political violence since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended her grip in power in January elections could cost the economy $10 billion, a major setback for the nation looking to shore up its foreign exchange reserves.

The curfews and internet shutdown to quell a student protest over a government jobs quota is estimated to have a $10 billion impact on the economy and costs are expected to climb further, according to Zaved Akhtar, president of the Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Also Read | Mohandas Pai questions Centre’s tax on property sale, says citizens need answers

“While the country is slowly recovering with limited online and physical connectivity, full operations are yet to come back, and we are at best 50% of the economic potential,” Akhtar said in a statement. The FCCI represents investors from 35 countries.

While the current estimated costs represent a tiny fraction of the $455 billion economy, Bangladesh is in a precarious position with its dwindling foreign exchange reserves. This means the negotiations between Hasina’s government and creditors and the International Monetary Fund for more money will take a renewed urgency since the reserves have fallen to $21.8 billion last month and the garments sector, a key earner of dollars, struggles to fully reopen.

Also Read | Ola Electric IPO price band set at ₹72-76 per share; issue to open on August 2

Bangladesh unblocked the mobile internet Sunday after 11 days of near-complete blackout and the authorities eased the curfew with longer daytime breaks to help businesses. But at the same time, security forces have arrested about 10,000 people in the past 12 days, according to the Prothom Alo newspaper, raising concerns the crackdown will widen after the protests died down.

Hasina has blamed the opposition for capitalizing on the student protests and carrying out militant-like attacks after the top court ruled to abolish most of the government jobs quota system. Amnesty International said the violence has left 200 people dead, while the home ministry put the initial death count at 147.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 02:47 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldShutdowns to quell student protests may cost Bangladesh $10 billion, says Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    217.15
    02:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.7 (12.83%)

    Federal Bank

    200.95
    02:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.85 (1.44%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.60
    02:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    4.05 (2.29%)

    Bharat Electronics

    320.85
    02:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    10.95 (3.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,326.65
    02:47 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    468.8 (9.65%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    598.50
    02:48 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    45.8 (8.29%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,596.00
    02:47 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    346.9 (8.16%)

    Eid Parry India

    842.30
    02:45 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    62.85 (8.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue