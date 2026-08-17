Sicilian museum heist: Four Antonello da Messina artworks worth $92 million stolen in Renaissance painter's hometown

Four works attributed to Renaissance painter Antonello da Messina worth millions of euros were reportedly stolen from the regional museum in the city of Messina in Sicily.

The thieves entered the Museo Regionale di Messina late on Saturday, while the town was busy celebrating Assumption Day, Messina Mayor Federico Basile told Reuters. MuMe director Marisa Mercurio said the theft occurred just before 10 pm, and that the alarms were working and the guards were on site.

The thieves stole five wooden panels that made up an altarpiece measuring 170 cm by 203 cm, known as Polittico di San Gregorio, but abandoned two panels just outside the museum, Reuters reported.

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The thieves bypassed alarm and security systems on Saturday evening at the MuMe museum, making off with three of the five surviving panels of the San Gregorio Polyptych, dated to 1473, as well as the double-sided panel depicting the Virgin Mary and the dead Christ in Pietà, which was removed from an armored display case, news agency LaPresse reported.

Thieves removed all five panels of the San Gregorio Polyptych from their frame, but abandoned two behind a wall while fleeing, according to the Associated Press.

How much did the stolen artwork cost? Art expert Alberto Fiz estimated the value of the stolen works at 70 million euros ($81 million) to 80 million euros ($92 million).

“We are devastated by what happened. They were two of Antonello da Messina’s most important and best-known works. It is a tremendous loss for the museum, the city, the community and the art world,” MuMe director Marisa Mercurio told the ANSA news agency.

Mercurio described the works as central to the region's heritage.

“These are not merely works by Antonello da Messina,” she told Sky TG24. “They are works that hold considerable significance in terms of our identity, as well as, of course, their artistic and cultural value, because they are works by our very own Antonello da Messina.”

Messina’s top culture official, Enzo Caruso, called the theft “more than a loss” and “a disaster.”

“Messina without Antonello is deprived of the very essence of the greatest artist of the European Renaissance,” Caruso told Sky, calling for the swift recovery of the stolen works.

Caruso noted that international interest in the artist had intensified since Italy’s Culture Ministry acquired Antonello’s devotional painting “Ecce Homo” for $14.9 million through negotiations with Sotheby’s in New York earlier this year.

Selling would be difficult Lynda Albertson, an art-crime analyst, was quoted as saying that the works are instantly recognisable, impeding any effort to sell them through reputable channels.

“Stealing an Antonello may be far easier than selling one. If these are ordinary thieves, they will soon discover that — to their cost,” Albertson, who is the chief executive of the ARCA art crimes research association, told the Italian daily La Repubblica.

She said such famous artworks often pass from one criminal to another, serving as collateral for other illicit activity.

Probe on The museum was closed on Sunday while investigators gathered evidence. Neither museum officials nor the Carabinieri could immediately be reached for comment.

The Ferragosto holiday, which marks the feast of the Assumption of Mary, marks the height of the Italian summer holiday season, and was being celebrated in Messina with a procession that culminated in prayers and a blessing in the main Piazza Duomo around the time of the heist.

The theft comes just days after police in the northern Italian city of Parma announced that they had recovered three stolen artworks by Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse worth about 10 million euros ($11.5 million).