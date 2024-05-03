‘Sick and disgusting!’ viral video sparks racism debate as Chinese manager beats African workers with stick | Watch
Allegations of racial discrimination have again flared up against Chinese nationals working in Africa after a video showing a Chinese man whipping African workers with a stick went viral on social media. ‘Chinese employer in Africa treating his employees like 'Trans-Atlantic slaves’ the post said
Allegations of racial discrimination have again flared up against Chinese nationals working in African countries after a video showing a Chinese man whipping African workers with a stick went viral on social media today. The viral video shared on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by Dom Lucre, journalist and founder of BTNNetwk, posted, “Chinese employer in Africa treating his employees like Trans-Atlantic slaves."