Allegations of racial discrimination have again flared up against Chinese nationals working in Africa after a video showing a Chinese man whipping African workers with a stick went viral on social media. ‘Chinese employer in Africa treating his employees like 'Trans-Atlantic slaves’ the post said

Allegations of racial discrimination have again flared up against Chinese nationals working in African countries after a video showing a Chinese man whipping African workers with a stick went viral on social media today. The viral video shared on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by Dom Lucre, journalist and founder of BTNNetwk, posted, “Chinese employer in Africa treating his employees like Trans-Atlantic slaves." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lucre further said, “It appears the Chinese are ‘fare more racist than the White man’ in Africa. In the viral video, the African workers are seen sitting in what looks like a container and the Chinese man is yelling at them. Then he takes out a stick and starts beating African workers mercilessly, while they cover their heads to avoid any serious injury.

The viral video --which has amassed nearly 14.7 million views, 82k likes, 41k reposts and 13k comments--has sparked a debate around racism and slavery among the netizens. Livemint cannot verify the authenticity of the video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Delhi Police arrests Congress worker Arun Reddy in Amit Shah doctored video case Social media reactions The viral video has sparked a debate around racism and slavery over the internet and many of the users are expressing their anguish over the racial behavior of the Chinese manager.

Also Read | Rohith Vemula death: Telangana Police closes case, says 'not a dalit…' “When compared to the rest of the world, the US is not racist whatsoever. In America, there are equal rights. If this video was taken in the US that man would be in jail right now. In other nations ... what that video shows is normal. We need to unite as a people," reacted a user.

"Everyone rails against America while completely ignoring the human rights abuses going on all over the world," commented another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Every race has owned slaves, and every race has evil people among them. It's time for all the good people, who make up the majority in each race, to stand together against those in all races who are evil," said another.

"You don't beat your employees and those are just boys. It is sick and disgusting!" said another user.

Similar incidents have been reported earlier. In April last year, news agency ANI reported that the ill treatment of African workers by Chinese project managers in African countries. In 2021, a Kenyan worker was awarded more than $25,000 by a local court after he was beaten by his Chinese employer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!