Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  ‘Sick and disgusting!’ viral video sparks racism debate as Chinese manager beats African workers with stick | Watch

‘Sick and disgusting!’ viral video sparks racism debate as Chinese manager beats African workers with stick | Watch

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Allegations of racial discrimination have again flared up against Chinese nationals working in Africa after a video showing a Chinese man whipping African workers with a stick went viral on social media. ‘Chinese employer in Africa treating his employees like 'Trans-Atlantic slaves’ the post said

In the viral video, the Chinese manager takes out a stick and starts beating African workers mercilessly, while they cover their heads to avoid any serious injury

Allegations of racial discrimination have again flared up against Chinese nationals working in African countries after a video showing a Chinese man whipping African workers with a stick went viral on social media today. The viral video shared on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by Dom Lucre, journalist and founder of BTNNetwk, posted, “Chinese employer in Africa treating his employees like Trans-Atlantic slaves."

Lucre further said, “It appears the Chinese are ‘fare more racist than the White man’ in Africa. In the viral video, the African workers are seen sitting in what looks like a container and the Chinese man is yelling at them. Then he takes out a stick and starts beating African workers mercilessly, while they cover their heads to avoid any serious injury.

The viral video --which has amassed nearly 14.7 million views, 82k likes, 41k reposts and 13k comments--has sparked a debate around racism and slavery among the netizens. Livemint cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Also Read | Delhi Police arrests Congress worker Arun Reddy in Amit Shah doctored video case

Social media reactions

The viral video has sparked a debate around racism and slavery over the internet and many of the users are expressing their anguish over the racial behavior of the Chinese manager.

Also Read | Rohith Vemula death: Telangana Police closes case, says 'not a dalit…'

“When compared to the rest of the world, the US is not racist whatsoever. In America, there are equal rights. If this video was taken in the US that man would be in jail right now. In other nations ... what that video shows is normal. We need to unite as a people," reacted a user.

"Everyone rails against America while completely ignoring the human rights abuses going on all over the world," commented another user.

"Every race has owned slaves, and every race has evil people among them. It's time for all the good people, who make up the majority in each race, to stand together against those in all races who are evil," said another.

"You don't beat your employees and those are just boys. It is sick and disgusting!" said another user.

Similar incidents have been reported earlier. In April last year, news agency ANI reported that the ill treatment of African workers by Chinese project managers in African countries. In 2021, a Kenyan worker was awarded more than $25,000 by a local court after he was beaten by his Chinese employer.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.