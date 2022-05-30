Singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening
The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of Sidhu Moose Wala
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A day after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified persons in Punjab's Mansa district, CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was murdered.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A day after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified persons in Punjab's Mansa district, CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was murdered.
The new CCTV footage on social media shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. However, the video is not verified by the state police yet.
The new CCTV footage on social media shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. However, the video is not verified by the state police yet.
Additionally, a huge force of Punjab Police has been deployed outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on Sunday evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, a huge force of Punjab Police has been deployed outside the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on Sunday evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Late on Sunday evening, State Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring along with former deputy Chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met family members of Sidhu Moose Wala.
Late on Sunday evening, State Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring along with former deputy Chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met family members of Sidhu Moose Wala.
Hours after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, Punjab Police said preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry.
Hours after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, Punjab Police said preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry.
Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said that Moose Wala didn't take his bulletproof car and gunman on Sunday. "FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved," he added. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said on Sunday that after leaving his home when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said that Moose Wala didn't take his bulletproof car and gunman on Sunday. "FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved," he added. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said on Sunday that after leaving his home when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Punjab lashed out at the AAP government for curtailing his security cover, with the Congress terming the incident a “political murder." Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the “brutal assassination" of Punjabi singer and party colleague Moosewala, saying it is a “political murder conceived and executed under a proper conspiracy."
Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Punjab lashed out at the AAP government for curtailing his security cover, with the Congress terming the incident a “political murder." Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the “brutal assassination" of Punjabi singer and party colleague Moosewala, saying it is a “political murder conceived and executed under a proper conspiracy."
“I feel shocked and devastated beyond belief and expression over the loss of my colleague and a promising star in the party", Warring said in a statement, while holding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wholly and solely responsible for his murder. The state Congress president said it was just two days ago that Moosewala's security had been withdrawn by the Punjab government, without assessing his threat perception.
“I feel shocked and devastated beyond belief and expression over the loss of my colleague and a promising star in the party", Warring said in a statement, while holding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wholly and solely responsible for his murder. The state Congress president said it was just two days ago that Moosewala's security had been withdrawn by the Punjab government, without assessing his threat perception.
“Moosewala was not only a political leader, he was an internationally acclaimed singer who should have been provided extra security," he said, while asserting that there was a “deep-rooted conspiracy" behind his murder. Warring demanded registration of an FIR against the Punjab director general of police and Mansa senior superintendent of police not only for the “lapse", but also for being part of the “conspiracy to eliminate" Moosewala.,
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Moosewala was not only a political leader, he was an internationally acclaimed singer who should have been provided extra security," he said, while asserting that there was a “deep-rooted conspiracy" behind his murder. Warring demanded registration of an FIR against the Punjab director general of police and Mansa senior superintendent of police not only for the “lapse", but also for being part of the “conspiracy to eliminate" Moosewala.,
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of Sidhu Moose Wala.
Famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of Sidhu Moose Wala.
Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.
Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.