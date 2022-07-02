A party member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is using pictures of the murdered Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an election campaign
According to Pakistani media sources, a party member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is using pictures of the murdered Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an election campaign. In a by-election in Punjab province planned for July 17, PTI's Zain Qureshi is reportedly using images of the Punjabi artist.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a former federal minister and vice-chairman of the PTI, is pictured alongside Zain Qureshi in the campaign photo. Along with Sidhu Moose Wala, other local party officials are seen on the poster, which references his hit song "295."
"I would like to thank everyone who has printed a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala on the poster because this poster has gone very viral because of this picture. None of our posters have gone so viral before," The News quoted Zain Qureshi saying in a BBC Urdu interview.
"They are trying to find out who printed the picture on the poster and the reason behind it," the PTI leader added.
On May 29, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot and killed in the Punjabi town of Jawaharke.
In June, media reports said Pakistan was using the prominent singer's death to portray India in a bad light through targeted social media campaigns.
Fake Pakistani accounts ran hashtags like #RawKilledMoosewala and tried to slander India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to fact-checker Digital Forensics, Research and Analytics Center (DFRAC).
All those users, who belonged to Pakistan, blamed and spread disinformation about RAW killing Sidhu Moosewala.
A total of 26 accounts contributed, all being Pakistani and among them, most of them were related to the party of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party in December 2021. A Delhi Court ordered Delhi Police 14 days of custody of three suspects, including two shooters, in the Moose Wala murder case on June 20. These suspects are said to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Priyavrat alias Fauji, Kashish alias Kuldeep, and Keshav Kumar were placed in the custody of the Special cell of the Delhi police until July 4 by Vacation Judge Sanjay Khanagwal of Patiala House Court.
Prior to his Vancouver performance, singer Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to the late Sidhu Moose Wala. Prior to this, Canadian rapper Drake played some of the late Punjabi singer's songs on his own radio show as a moving tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala.
