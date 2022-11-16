Significant interest in crypto industry recovery fund: Binance CEO Zhao

Significant interest in crypto industry recovery fund: Binance CEO Zhao2 min read . 03:19 PM IST
Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao on Wednesday said that there was significant interest from industry players in a recovery fund the company plans to launch to help crypto projects facing a liquidity squeeze following the collapse of rival FTX.
Speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Zhao said that he doesn't have a specific limit in mind for the size of the recovery fund.
"There are players that have strong financials and we should band together; we've got significant interest so far," he said declining to give any names at this point.
Zhao on Monday said that Binance is seeking to set up the recovery fund to assist otherwise strong projects that are facing a liquidity squeeze.
The goal is to “reduce further cascading negative effects" of the FTX bankruptcy, he said at the time. Binance will refrain from further sales of FTX’s native FTT token due to potential investigations, Zhao said in Abu Dhabi.
"Crypto doesn't need saving," Zhao said. "Crypto will be fine."
More details concerning the fund will be available over the next two weeks, Zhao said.
The crypto industry has been under fire after the collpase of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday after users rushed to withdraw $6 billion in crypto tokens in just 72 hours.
Binance in a statement on Wednesday said that it has received Financial Services Permission (FSP) - a licence to provide custody services to professional clients - from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the emirate's financial free zone.
"Obtaining this license is a pivotal step in the growth of Binance in Abu Dhabi, and a reflection of the city's progressive stance on virtual assets," Dominic Longman, senior executive officer at Binance Abu Dhabi, said in a statement.
