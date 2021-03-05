Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Signs of new hiring point to modest job gains, renewed growth

Signs of new hiring point to modest job gains, renewed growth

Economists estimate US employers added a seasonally adjusted 210,000 jobs in February
5 min read . 05:09 PM IST Eric Morath,Hannah Lang, The Wall Street Journal

Pace of hiring could pick up later this year as Covid-19 vaccines are administered and business restrictions ease

A winter hiring freeze appears to have thawed in February alongside other signs the broader economic recovery is gaining strength nearly a year into the pandemic.

Economists estimate US employers added a seasonally adjusted 210,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate held at 6.3%, according to a Wall Street Journal survey. The Labor Department is slated to release the February jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers' protest internal issue of India, for it to resolve: British govt

3 min read . 05:12 PM IST

Centre’s regulations do not penalise OTT platforms: Supreme Court

2 min read . 05:10 PM IST

Pandemic eats up 13 lakh crore of household income: Report

2 min read . 05:05 PM IST

Short on babies, China wants people to live and work longer

3 min read . 04:56 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.