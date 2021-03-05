Signs of new hiring point to modest job gains, renewed growth
Pace of hiring could pick up later this year as Covid-19 vaccines are administered and business restrictions ease
A winter hiring freeze appears to have thawed in February alongside other signs the broader economic recovery is gaining strength nearly a year into the pandemic.
Economists estimate US employers added a seasonally adjusted 210,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate held at 6.3%, according to a Wall Street Journal survey. The Labor Department is slated to release the February jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.
