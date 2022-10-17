Due to the Ebola outbreak, the Uganda government has banned personal travel, ordered a night curfew, and shuttered down public places in the districts. The government also announced a three-week lockdown in two districts of Uganda. This latest outbreak has claimed the lives of 19 people among 58 cases that were recorded currently. However, chances are that the number of death and cases are probably higher as per reports.

