While robberies at convenience stores in the United States are not unusual, a Sikh man tackling one such incident with what appeared to be a broom is definitely rare. Recently in California, a Sikh man, reportedly a convenience store owner, thrashed a thief who tried to walk away with packets of cigarettes, cigars and vapes.

The video of the Sikh man thrashing the robber has now gone viral on social media. The video shows a robber filling a trash basket with cigarettes, cigars and vapes from a convenience store, while a bystander records. “Just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not going to do nothing," he tells the employees of the store. The workers of the store are heard pleading with the robber to stop. As he makes a getaway with the looted goods, a store employee takes swift action, tackling him to the ground. This is when the Sikh man whacks him with what looked like a broom.

“That’s called whoopin’ your a–! Whoop his a–! Get him!" the bystander says. After receiving more than 20 blows, the robber cries: “Yeah, I’m done! I am going to go."

The employees, however, did not call the cops but let him go. But this didn’t end here; while walking out, the thief also asked for a soda for the road. To this the bystander says: “What kind of s*** you telling me? You do this s*** and you want a soda? No, no, no. Get the f*** out, man."