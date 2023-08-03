Sikh man thrashes robber at California store until he says, ‘I’m going to go’ | Watch1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:11 PM IST
Recently in California, a Sikh man, reportedly the convenience store owner, thrashed a thief who tried to walk away with packets of cigarettes, cigars and vapes
While robberies at convenience stores in the United States are not unusual, a Sikh man tackling one such incident with what appeared to be a broom is definitely rare. Recently in California, a Sikh man, reportedly a convenience store owner, thrashed a thief who tried to walk away with packets of cigarettes, cigars and vapes.
“That’s called whoopin’ your a–! Whoop his a–! Get him!" the bystander says. After receiving more than 20 blows, the robber cries: “Yeah, I’m done! I am going to go."
The employees, however, did not call the cops but let him go. But this didn’t end here; while walking out, the thief also asked for a soda for the road. To this the bystander says: “What kind of s*** you telling me? You do this s*** and you want a soda? No, no, no. Get the f*** out, man."