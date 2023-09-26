Sikh protesters burn Indian flag in Canada over Nijjar’s murder, hit PM Modi’s cutout with shoe1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Canadian Sikhs protested outside Indian diplomatic missions in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, burning the Indian flag and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Canadian Sikhs held protests outside Indian diplomatic missions in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver. In Toronto, demonstrators even went to the extent of burning the Indian flag and hitting a cardboard figure of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with shoes. About 100 protesters took part in Toronto and nearly 200 in Vancouver.