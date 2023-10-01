Sikh radical in reckless Glasgow act is terrorist Hawara supporter
Glasgow Gurudwara apologizes to Indian High Commissioner for Sikh extremist incident; extremists identified and action to be taken.
Unlike the SGPC, the Glasgow Guru Granth Sahib Gurudwara has personally apologized to the Indian High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswami, who was confronted by London-based Sikh extremists on Friday and prevented by them from entering the temple premises.
