Sikh restaurant owner's car shot at and vandalized by Khalistani extremists in West London, claims family. A video posted on X by Insightuk2, which describes itself as a social movement of British Hindus and Indians, claimed that some unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the car of Harman Singh Kapoor. The family said they have been subjected to constant threats of violence and rape by alleged Khalistan supporters.