Sikh restaurant owner's car shot at and vandalized by Khalistani extremists in West London, claims family. A video posted on X by Insightuk2, which describes itself as a social movement of British Hindus and Indians, claimed that some unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the car of Harman Singh Kapoor. The family said they have been subjected to constant threats of violence and rape by alleged Khalistan supporters.

However, the UK Police is yet to make a statement.

INSIGHT UK has also alleged that Khalistani extremists were threatening other Sikhs in the UK.

Harman's restaurant was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters, an incident that occurred just days after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalised in April 2023.

Separately, on 29 September, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped from entering a Gurudwara in Scotland.

India’s High Commission in London on Saturday said elements from outside Scotland “deliberately disrupted" a planned interaction organised for the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

“On September 29, 2023, three persons- all from areas outside Scotland-deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner, and the Consul General of India. This interaction was to discuss community and consular issues," the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement.

"The organizers included senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of the Scottish Parliament. They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the HC and CG decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival," it added.

Following the incident, Colin Bloom, a former advisor to the Boris Johnson government, has demanded an apology from the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Bloom described the so-called Khalistan movement as a "power grab" by pro-Khalistan extremists seeking to take control of Gurdwaras.

Glasgow Gurdwara has also “strongly" condemned the incident.

"Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns such disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith," the statement read.

