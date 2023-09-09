Silent killer: Toxic work conditions increase risk of premature death, study says1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Study finds that precarious employment conditions increase the risk of premature death by 20%.
A study conducted by the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has highlighted the life-threatening impact of toxic work conditions. Published in The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Reports, the research establishes a direct correlation between precarious employment conditions and a heightened risk of premature death.