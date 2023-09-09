A study conducted by the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has highlighted the life-threatening impact of toxic work conditions. Published in The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Reports, the research establishes a direct correlation between precarious employment conditions and a heightened risk of premature death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Precarious employment ‘Precarious employment’ is used to describe roles that feature brief contracts, like temporary jobs, low wages, and restricted authority and benefits, all contributing to a volatile and insecure work setting.

Also Read: Sacked tutor who promoted voting for educated candidates criticises Unacademy's lack of support "The risk of early death is higher if one keeps working in jobs without a secure employment contract," ANI quoted the paper's author Theo Bodin as saying.

Impact of job security What makes this study particularly noteworthy is its focus on the benefits of secure employment. The research analysed data from over 250,000 Swedish workers between the ages of 20 and 55, collected from 2005 to 2017.

It found that individuals who transitioned from precarious to stable employment experienced a 20% reduction in the risk of premature death. This statistic apparently points to the role that job security plays in overall health and longevity.

Call for systemic change Dr. Nuria Matilla-Santander, one of the study's authors, emphasised that reducing precariousness in the labour market could be a significant step in preventing premature deaths. The next phase of the research aims to delve deeper into the specific causes of mortality associated with precarious employment.

The study by the Karolinska Institutet serves as a significant contribution to understanding the public health implications of employment conditions. It highlights the urgent need for improving employment security as a preventive measure against premature death.

(With ANI inputs)