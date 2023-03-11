Silicon Valley Bank collapse: How downgrade threat led to SVB's demise?

General Atlantic agrees to buy $500 mn stocks, later walks away

SVB sprang into action in the hopes of softening the blow. The bank lined up private equity firm General Atlantic, which agreed to buy $500 million of the $2.25 billion stock sale, while another investor said it could not reach a deal on SVB's timeline, the sources said. By Wednesday, SVB had sold the bond portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss. Moody's downgraded the bank, but only by a notch because of SVB's bond portfolio sale and plan to raise capital.