Silicon Valley Bank collapse may increase scrutiny of SoftBank Group investments2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:23 PM IST
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank looks set to increase scrutiny of SoftBank Group Corp. investments, and possibly drive its share price to Masayoshi Son’s pain point.
The spectacular collapse of Silicon Valley Bank might increase trouble for other US lenders, and bring SoftBank Group Corp. investments under tightened scrutiny. The shaken confidence of the investors might even bring down SoftBank Group Corp's share below CEO Masayoshi Son’s pain point, reported Bloomberg.
