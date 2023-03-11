Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Group's UK unit set to be declared insolvent

Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Group's UK unit set to be declared insolvent2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 09:38 PM IST
The Bank of England said that eligible depositors would be paid by the UK’s deposit-insurance fund.
Days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the financial group's UK arm is set to be declared insolvent. The Bank of England said that eligible depositors would be paid by the UK’s deposit-insurance fund. According to an official statement, the UK's finance minister has spoken to the governor of the Bank of England about the situation.
