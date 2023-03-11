Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5x salary by FDIC

Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5x salary by FDIC2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Staffers have been told to continue working remotely - except for essential workers and branch employees. They will be enrolled and given information about benefits over the weekend. Healthcare details will be provided by the former parent company SVB Financial Group.
Days after the Silicon Valley Bank crash sent shockwaves across the globe, employees have reportedly been offered 45 days of employment at 1.5 times their salary. The development came after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp took control of the collapsed lender on Friday.
