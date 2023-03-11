Silicon Valley Bank depositors, investors tried to pull $42 billion Thursday2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 09:36 AM IST
- The order shines light on the scale of the bank run faced by the lender, which was placed into Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership by the state regulator.
Investors and depositors tried to pull $42 billion from Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday in one of the biggest US bank runs in more than a decade, according to a Friday regulatory filing.
