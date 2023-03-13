Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to their money starting Monday: Treasury Secretary2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:13 AM IST
In a step aimed at protecting the US economy by strengthening public confidence in the country’s banking system, the Biden administration announced that depositors of the Silicon Valley Bank will have access to their money from Monday.
