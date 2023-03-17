Silicon Valley Bank ex-CEO Greg Becker spotted in Hawaii in ‘shorts and flip-flops’ amid banking collapse1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Greg Becker and his wife enjoyed a chauffeur-driven limo ride to San Francisco Airport on Monday and first-class tickets to Hawaii
Amid the Silicon Valley Bank collapse s ex-CEO, Greg Becker, was reportedly spotted in Hawaii with his wife, Marilyn Bautista, in their $3.1 million Maui townhouse, while customers scrambled for their money.
