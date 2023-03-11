Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded4 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis with billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors stranded
Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group became the largest bank failure since the financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that roiled global markets and stranded billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×