Silicon Valley Bank's fall widens systemic cracks as cheap money vanishes5 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM IST
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is not only impacting the global market but has become one of the worst crisis in the technology industry so far
Cracks are appearing in the global financial system as the decade-long era of cheap money ends, with some investors worrying the shock collapse of Silicon Valley Bank signals world markets may be on the cusp of a reckoning.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×