Silicon Valley Bank's fallout puts UK's technology sector at ‘serious risk’: British government2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Hunt also mentioned that the governor of the Bank of England had made it ‘very clear’ that there was no systemic risk to the UK's financial system due to the SVB's collapse.
Britain's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in an interview with Sky News has mentioned that the country's technology and life sciences sectors are at "serious risk" following the Silicon Valley Bank's fallout, an event being dubbed as the worst US bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008.
