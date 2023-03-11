Silicon Valley Bank failure: CEO Greg Becker sends message to employees3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:41 AM IST
- Silicon Valley Bank debacle: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has taken control of the lender
- SVB chief Greg Becker sold $3.6 million of the company stock under a trading plan on 27 February
Silicon Valley Bank, the US bank shut by regulators, has sent a message to its employees acknowledging the "incredibly difficult" 48 hours leading up to its collapse on Friday, Reuters reported.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×