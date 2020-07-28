Home >News >world >Silver Futures Extend Gains to $25 as Gold at All-Time High

Silver futures extended their advance to above $25 an ounce on rising haven demand and concerns about the metal’s supply.

Prices are at the highest in about seven years as investors pour into precious metals, with gold trading at an all-time high. Silver’s gains are outpacing bullion as it gets an added boost from expectations of a rebound in global manufacturing and mine disruptions.

Silver futures rose as much as 2.4% to $25.08 an ounce, the highest since August 2013. Spot prices traded 1.3% higher at $24.9040. Spot gold advanced 0.2% to $1,946.53 an ounce.

Precious metals are on a tear, and there’s expectations of more gains to come, as the outlook for prolonged political and economic turmoil boosts demand for havens. The latest surge comes as the dollar plunges, but there’s a long line of bullish factors lining up to support prices: geopolitical tensions are rising, real rates have tumbled, and government and central banks worldwide have unleashed vast stimulus measures to try and boost economies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Gold at all-time high, panic purchases reign

Gold at all-time high, panic purchases reign

2 min read . 08 Aug 2011
Gold rates have surged above ₹51,000 mark

Gold prices hit another landmark, silver rates surge 15% in just 5 days

2 min read . 26 Jul 2020
In global markets, prices jumped to $22.83 an ounce, the highest in almost seven years.. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

What the gold-silver ratio tells us about rally in silver prices

2 min read . 22 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout