Silvergate suspends crypto payments network; shares fall after-hours1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:30 AM IST
- The Silvergate Exchange Network, one of the bank's most popular offerings, enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle.
Silvergate Capital Corp said on Friday it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, its crypto payments network, two days after the digital asset-focused bank raised doubts about its viability.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×