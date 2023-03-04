Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Silvergate suspends crypto payments network; shares fall after-hours

Silvergate suspends crypto payments network; shares fall after-hours

1 min read . 07:30 AM IST Reuters
The rally in bitcoin prices and lower energy costs mean shareholders might not be wiped out in the bankruptcy after all

  • The Silvergate Exchange Network, one of the bank's most popular offerings, enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle.

Silvergate Capital Corp said on Friday it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, its crypto payments network, two days after the digital asset-focused bank raised doubts about its viability.

Silvergate Capital Corp said on Friday it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, its crypto payments network, two days after the digital asset-focused bank raised doubts about its viability.

"Effective immediately Silvergate Bank has made a risk-based decision to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN). All other deposit-related services remain operational," Silvergate said in a statement posted on its website.

"Effective immediately Silvergate Bank has made a risk-based decision to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN). All other deposit-related services remain operational," Silvergate said in a statement posted on its website.

The Silvergate Exchange Network, one of the bank's most popular offerings, enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle.

The Silvergate Exchange Network, one of the bank's most popular offerings, enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle.

Silvergate shares on Friday slumped more than 2 percent in after-hours trading, after closing up 0.9 percent at $5.77 in regular trade. The shares on Thursday had fallen to a record low, ending the day down more than 97 percent from their all-time high in November 2021.

Silvergate shares on Friday slumped more than 2 percent in after-hours trading, after closing up 0.9 percent at $5.77 in regular trade. The shares on Thursday had fallen to a record low, ending the day down more than 97 percent from their all-time high in November 2021.

Silvergate on Wednesday warned in a filing that it was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern, disclosing that it had sold additional debt securities this year at a loss and that further losses mean the bank could be “less than well capitalized."

Silvergate on Wednesday warned in a filing that it was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern, disclosing that it had sold additional debt securities this year at a loss and that further losses mean the bank could be “less than well capitalized."

After the warning, cryptocurrency heavyweights including Coinbase Global Inc and Galaxy Digital dropped Silvergate as their banking partner

After the warning, cryptocurrency heavyweights including Coinbase Global Inc and Galaxy Digital dropped Silvergate as their banking partner

Stablecoin issuers Paxos and Circle, Cboe’s digital asset exchange, and crypto exchanges Bitstamp and Gemini also suspended their partnerships with Silvergate. 

Stablecoin issuers Paxos and Circle, Cboe’s digital asset exchange, and crypto exchanges Bitstamp and Gemini also suspended their partnerships with Silvergate. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP