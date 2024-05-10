Simons Foundation co-founder, investor James Harris Simons dies at 86
James Harris Simons, in his previous role as the chair of the math department at Stony Brook University in New York, made groundbreaking mathematical discoveries
Simons Foundation announced the death of its co-founder, James Harris Simons, at the age of 86 in New York City on Friday. He was an award-winning mathematician, an intelligent investor and well-recognized for his generous philanthropy work. Simons Foundation works in various fields and has significant breakthroughs in understanding autism, the universe's origins, cellular biology and computational science.