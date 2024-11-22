‘Simply grotesque!’: UK taxpayers fume over shockingly high cost of King Charles’ coronation

Critics have argued taxpayer spending on the events was too large and out of touch given the huge demands on stretched public funds and economising in recent years by many Britons.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
King Charles III is crowned by The Archbishop of Canterbury at the Westminster Abbey in London.
King Charles III is crowned by The Archbishop of Canterbury at the Westminster Abbey in London.(via REUTERS)

The coronation of King Charles cost British taxpayers at least £72 million — with some estimates putting the final bill at well over a 100 million pounds. The revelation came amid growing criticism of ‘unfair’ financial benefits received by the royal family during a cost of living crisis.

Official accounts released late on Thursday indicate that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport spent £50.3 million while the interior ministry footed the £21.7 million bill to police the "once-in-a-generation" event — adding up to 7,59,66,84,000.

The final bill is likely to come in between £100 million and £250 million — including costs incurred by the Ministry of Defence, Transport for London, fire brigades, local councils and more. The disclosure of the end amount is expected to spark fresh condemnation from anti-monarchists in the UK.

Charles was formally crowned monarch at Westminster Abbey last year with dignitaries from around the world in attendance. A star-studded concert at Windsor Castle took place the following night. The event was somewhat smaller than those of his predecessors in order to reflect the modern era and acknowledge that it was taking place at a time of financial difficulty for many people.

The coronation festivities had sparked sharp backlash at the time with many deeming it unfair to provide the royal family with ‘excessive and unfair’ financial benefits in straitened times. It is pertinent to note that an estimated £162 million was spent on the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and related events in 2022. Buckingham Palace and organisers however forecast that it would provide an economic boost for Britain.

The UK has been gripped by post-pandemic cost pressures over the past few years — with decades-high inflation, flatlining economic growth and declining living standards. More than half of the population had previously told YouGov that the government should not be funding the coronation — with many noting that King Charles was a multimillionaire in his own right.

The UK monarch did not have to pay 40% inheritance tax on the fortune he inherited from the late Queen and is believed to receive more public money than European counterparts.

A recent BBC report citing anti-monarchy campaigners contended that the Royal family cost taxpayers approximately £510 million every year.

The royals have also faced calls for transparency and reform of their private estates this month, after an investigation alleged they have been profiting from public bodies while benefiting from major tax exemptions.

The revelation has also sparked outrage on social media platforms with some users lashing out at Prince William for his recent promise to tackle homelessness.

“The £72 million + for King Charles Coronation is simply grotesque! Which makes William's bid to “end homelessness” even more grotesque! Can he not see the irony? What planet do they live on?” asked one user.

“Hey William, ask your Dad about how much this money could have helped your homeless ‘drive’. No state shroud be spending this amount on this type of charade. It is a tin pot dictator special,” fumed another.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
