1 dead, 30 injured as severe turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight
Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday.
A Singapore Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday due to severe turbulence. The airline informed that one passenger died on board and around 30 suffered injuries in the incident. The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed from London to Singapore when it made the emergency landing on Tuesday.