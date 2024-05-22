Singapore Airlines: 3 Indians among passengers aboard flight hit by ‘sudden extreme turbulence’
Three Indian nationals were among the 229 passengers on board a Singapore Airlines flight that experienced "sudden extreme turbulence" over the Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet, the airline confirmed on Tuesday.