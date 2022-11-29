Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons (Tata) will merge national carrier Air India and full-service airline Vistara by March 2024, SIA said on Tuesday after its board approved the merger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons (Tata) will merge national carrier Air India and full-service airline Vistara by March 2024, SIA said on Tuesday after its board approved the merger.

The Singaporean carrier said in a statement that it would emerge as a 25.1% owner of Air India, as part of a deal that would merge its Vistara joint venture with Tata Sons, into Air India.

The Singaporean carrier said in a statement that it would emerge as a 25.1% owner of Air India, as part of a deal that would merge its Vistara joint venture with Tata Sons, into Air India.

As part of the transaction, SIA will invest $250 million into Air India, Singapore Airlines said, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

As part of the transaction, SIA will invest $250 million into Air India, Singapore Airlines said, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singapore Airlines and Tata have also agreed to participate in additional capital injections, if required, to fund the growth and operations of the enlarged Air India in FY2022-23 and FY2023-24.

Singapore Airlines and Tata have also agreed to participate in additional capital injections, if required, to fund the growth and operations of the enlarged Air India in FY2022-23 and FY2023-24. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.