- SIA will invest $250 million into Air India as part of the transaction, the Singaporean carrier said in a statement
Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons (Tata) will merge national carrier Air India and full-service airline Vistara by March 2024, SIA said on Tuesday after its board approved the merger.
The Singaporean carrier said in a statement that it would emerge as a 25.1% owner of Air India, as part of a deal that would merge its Vistara joint venture with Tata Sons, into Air India.
As part of the transaction, SIA will invest $250 million into Air India, Singapore Airlines said, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals.
Singapore Airlines and Tata have also agreed to participate in additional capital injections, if required, to fund the growth and operations of the enlarged Air India in FY2022-23 and FY2023-24.
