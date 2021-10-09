Singapore on Saturday opened its border for nine more countries despite battling a record Covid-19 outbreak. In its latest travel guidelines, Singapore has allowed vaccinated travellers from the US, UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. From October 19, the air passengers from these nine countries will not have to follow the quarantine rules if they pass their Covid-19 tests.

The announcement marks a major step in Singapore's strategy to resume international links.

However, India is not part of Singapore's new travel lane arrangement. As per the safetravel.ica.gov.sg website, "No vaccinated travel lane arrangement for travellers departing from India".

It further read, "Non-Singapore Citizens and permanent residents with travel or transit history through India in the 14 days before arrival are currently not allowed to enter Singapore".

Singapore already allows quarantine-free travel from so-called Category I places like China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, though most of those places haven’t reciprocated.

With this move, Singapore Airlines Ltd will be expanding its vaccinated travel lanes network to 14 cities, with more points on specially designated flights to be announced in the coming weeks.

Under the vaccinated travel lane arrangements in place with Germany and Brunei, close to 2,000 travellers have entered Singapore and there have been only two Covid-19 cases detected at the point of arrival.

Singapore, one of the world's biggest travel and finance hubs, is home to the Asian headquarters of thousands of global companies whose executives have long relied on Singapore's connectivity.

With a population of 5.45 million, the country has been reporting more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases daily. However, the country's 83% population is fully vaccinated--one of the world's highest rates.

