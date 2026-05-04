Singapore and New Zealand sign supply chain pact to secure fuel, food and medical supplies amid disruptions

Singapore and New Zealand signed an agreement on Monday to keep supply chains open during times of crisis, with both sides saying it could serve as a model for other countries to build a network of trusted partners, The Straits Times reported.

The Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies was signed during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to Singapore, where he met his counterpart, Lawrence Wong. The pact comes as global energy markets are disrupted by the war in the Middle East.

The agreement, first concluded during Wong’s visit to New Zealand in October last year, ensures both countries can continue trading a set list of essential goods during crises, including fuel, medical supplies and construction-related products, The Straits Times reported.

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New Zealand sources about one-third of its fuel needs from Singapore refineries, including diesel used in freight, farming and food production. In return, New Zealand supplies around 14% of Singapore’s food imports, according to New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, cited by The Straits Times.

Dairy remains New Zealand’s largest export to Singapore, making up about 31.6% of total exports, alongside fruits and nuts, fats and oils, and meat and edible offal.

The agreement builds on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in October 2025, which expands cooperation in trade, security, innovation and supply chain resilience.

Some initiatives under that framework are already underway, including the Singapore–New Zealand Leadership Forum held on 4 May, where officials urged businesses to strengthen regional partnerships.

“We have long seen the world in similar ways. We believe in openness and cooperation. Over the years, we have built a deep reservoir of trust. And we don’t just speak about principles; we act on them,” Wong said, according to The Straits Times.

He said discussions with Luxon focused on expanding cooperation under the partnership, including defence and emerging technologies.

Both countries will continue mutual access to military training facilities and deepen cooperation in areas such as unmanned systems, officials said.

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“These will benefit the professional development of both our armed forces,” Wong said.

Luxon said the deal was an example of how like-minded countries could strengthen multilateral cooperation in a shifting global order.

“The agreement that we've just signed today, as a world first, is actually a good example of how we can model out and remake the case for multilateralism in the way we want to as well,” The Straits Times quoted Luxon as saying.