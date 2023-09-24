Singapore Chinese cab driver abuses woman passenger after assuming she is Indian, probe launched1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:13 PM IST
A Singapore-based Chinese cab driver is currently under investigation for abusing a woman and her daughter during their ride. The man had mistaken her ethnicity and the two engaged in an increasingly heated debate over the destination and route. The commute was booked via ride-hailing platform TATA at around 2 pm on Saturday.