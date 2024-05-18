Singapore faces new COVID-19 wave, 25,900 cases reported in a week, masks advisory issued
Singapore is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19, as authorities recorded more than 25,900 cases from May 5 to 11. The cases are nearly doubling week-on-week. The government has issued a health advisory asking people to wear masks again, news agency PTI reported.