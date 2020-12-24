Singapore detects one case of more contagious virus strain

Further tests of Covid-19 cases who had arrived in Singapore from Europe over the month through Dec. 17 show that a 17-year-old Singaporean girl has the so called B117 strain, and 11 others are preliminarily positive for it, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Wednesday. The girl, who had been studying in the UK, arrived in Singapore on Dec. 6 and was confirmed to have an infection Dec. 8. Her case was included in that day’s case count.