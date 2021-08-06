Dining-in will resume and group sizes will be raised to five from Aug. 10 for those who have been fully vaccinated, officials said, outlining a strategy that will intentionally treat those who’ve had both shots differently than those who haven’t. Work-from-home rules are expected to ease the following week. The country will also restart entry approvals for fully vaccinated foreign workers and their dependents.

