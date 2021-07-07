Singapore isn’t counting people who took the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine in its national count, according to the Ministry of Health.

Only people who have taken Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. shots are reflected in the overall vaccination numbers, a spokesman for the ministry said. Sinovac takers are included in a national immunization registry that clinics can see in order to avoid giving multiple vaccines to the same individual, the spokesman said.

Nearly 2.2 million people have officially completed their vaccination regimen, and 3.6 million have received at least one dose of Moderna or Pfizer shots, according to the ministry’s website. About 17,000 have received Sinovac shots, the spokesman said.

Singapore began allowing some private clinics to administer Sinovac on June 18, though the vaccine has not yet been approved by the regulator. Two non-serious adverse event reports had been received as of June 29, the ministry said earlier on Tuesday in a written response to parliament questions.

Evidence is growing that mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna’s are more effective at preventing serious illnesses and death, and they can also curb transmission. Non-mRNA shots like Sinovac are able to prevent acute illness or death, but they may be less able to stop the virus spreading.

Some people who had allergic reactions to their first mRNA shot are able to choose Sinovac via a so-called Special Access Route, the ministry said.

