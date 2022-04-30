This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan have told their Malaysian counterparts that Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, who was executed on Wednesday, had been accorded full due process under the law, as per the Channel News Asia report.
The Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday that Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah had sent letters to their Singapore counterparts this week asking them to "consider and to commute" Dharmalingam's death sentence, according to news agency PTI report.
Meanwhile, the Singapore prime minister and minister for foreign affairs replied on Tuesday – a day before the execution -- that Dharmalingam had been accorded full due process under the law, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday.
The 34-year-old Dharmalingam, was executed after a last appeal by his mother was dismissed by the Singapore court. "Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan replied to their Malaysian counterparts on Apr 26, 2022 to convey that Nagaenthran A/L K Dharmalingam had been accorded full due process under the law," said an MFA spokesperson in response to media queries.
According to Bernama, the letters also stated the Malaysian government's "openness to discuss with the Singapore government to implement the International Prisoner Transfer Programme between Malaysia and Singapore".
This was the second time such a letter had been sent to the Singapore government. In November last year, the Malaysian prime minister had written to his Singapore counterpart seeking leniency in Dharmalingam's case.
