The 34-year-old Dharmalingam, was executed after a last appeal by his mother was dismissed by the Singapore court. "Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan replied to their Malaysian counterparts on Apr 26, 2022 to convey that Nagaenthran A/L K Dharmalingam had been accorded full due process under the law," said an MFA spokesperson in response to media queries.