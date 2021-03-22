Singapore: Foreigners including Indians bear brunt of job losses

Furthermore, COVID-19 has altered workers preference for their most desired countries and cities to work in and the change was most impacted by the way each country managed the health crisis. This has resulted in Canada overtaking the US as the most desired country that respondents to the survey say they would like to seek employment in.Another trend that has emerged is discovery of new mobility for workers where virtual working has become the norm and where the marketplace for talent is the world. People may not need to physically move abroad to find work since working remotely for a foreign employer could be a valid alternative.